Family abandons body in Odisha hospital over COVID-19 fear  

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Family members of a youth, who died in Naugaon community health centre (CHC) on Monday night, abandoned his body at the hospital suspecting Covid-19 to be the reason of his death.

One Rajesh Das (26) of Sutura village within Naugaon police limits was suffering from fever and cold. Despite taking medicines, the fever didn’t subside. When his condition worsened, family members admitted him to the local CHC on Monday night.

The doctor in CHC started his treatment but a few hours after his admission, Das breathed his last.

Following his death, other patients left the ward in fear of coronavirus. Family members of Das also tried to flee suspecting his death due to Covid-19. Though the hospital authorities tried to convince Das’ family members, they refused to receive his body.

Das’ body was left unattended in the CHC for more than 10 hours as his family members had left the hospital. Finding no other options, CHC authorities handed over the body to the administration. Members of An NGO later cremated Das on Tuesday.

Medical officer of Naugaon CHC Sangram Keshari Mohanty said the hospital authorities had asked Das’ family members to conduct his Covid-19 test. But the patient died a few hours after admission. A preliminary diagnosis revealed that he was suffering from anaemia.

“We tried to persuade the patient’s family members to receive his body, they refused. We handed over the body to administration and members of a social organization performed the last rites of the patient,” he added.