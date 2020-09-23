STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
More beds sought at Talcher COVID hospital

The hospital has 150 beds at present. The district has so far recorded 3,000 cases with a daily addition of more than 100.

There has been a 35% increase in demand for beds since July end.

Pradhan demanded that the bed strength should be raised to a minimum of 300 now as cases are showing no signs of decline. (File photo)

By Express News Service

ANGUL: Members of Jana Jivan Surakhya Committee on Tuesday urged to Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to increase the bed strength of Talcher Covid hospital in view of the fast rising cases.

The hospital has 150 beds at present. The district has so far recorded 3,000 cases with a daily addition of more than 100.In a memorandum addressed to the CM, Pramod Kumar Pradhan also called for making the Covid Care Centres operational once again apart from increasing beds in the hospital. 

Pradhan demanded that the bed strength should be raised to a minimum of 300 now as cases are showing no signs of decline. “When the patients do not get admitted to the Covid hospital, they remain in home isolation. This is not the ideal situation. The district should be able to accommodate all affected persons in the medical facilities,” he added.

Among other things, the committee demanded free power for people in the district, repair of NH-55 and waiving of power tariff during the lockdown period.

