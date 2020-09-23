Mystery shrouds minor girl’s death in Odisha

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: The half-burnt body of a minor girl was found under mysterious circumstances in a house in Ghutupada of Subdega block on Tuesday.

The girl was in a live-in relationship with a married man for the last six months. Villagers noticed smoke emanating from the house in the morning and suspecting foul play, they went inside the house only to find the girl’s half-burnt body.

Talsara police suspect that the girl was in the early stage of pregnancy. The autopsy report is awaited to ascertain the exact cause of her death.

Sundargarh SP Sagarika Nath said a case has been registered basing on the complaint lodged by the girl’s father. The accused man, 35-year-old Srikant Pradhan, is absconding. Further investigation is on.

