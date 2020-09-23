Plus II admission dates extended in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A day after violations of Covid-19 safety norms were noticed during admissions to Plus II streams, the Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) on Tuesday extended the admission timeline by four days to prevent rush of students and their guardians to the campuses for the purpose.

The Directorate asked the District Education Officers (DEOs) to visit as many higher secondary schools as possible to ensure proper implementation of the Covid-19 guidelines. DHSE director Brundaban Behera said the first phase admission process to various streams of Plus II which was scheduled to be completed by September 26 has now been extended till September 30.

“All principals and admission-in-charge of higher secondary schools had been earlier instructed to strictly abide by the Covid safety norms during the admission process. The DEOs have been entrusted with this responsibility,” Behera said.

The students and their guardians were seen jostling for space in the admission halls of different higher secondary schools, mostly in the State Capital on the first day of the admission on September 21.

