STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Plus II admission dates extended in Odisha

The Directorate asked the District Education Officers (DEOs) to visit as many higher secondary schools as possible to ensure proper implementation of the Covid-19 guidelines. 

Published: 23rd September 2020 07:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd September 2020 07:59 AM   |  A+A-

school bag, students, girl student, group, uniform, schools

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A day after violations of Covid-19 safety norms were noticed during admissions to Plus II streams, the Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) on Tuesday extended the admission timeline by four days to prevent rush of students and their guardians to the campuses for the purpose.

The Directorate asked the District Education Officers (DEOs) to visit as many higher secondary schools as possible to ensure proper implementation of the Covid-19 guidelines. DHSE director Brundaban Behera said the first phase admission process to various streams of Plus II which was scheduled to be completed by September 26 has now been extended till September 30. 

“All principals and admission-in-charge of higher secondary schools had been earlier instructed to strictly abide by the Covid safety norms during the admission process. The DEOs have been entrusted with this responsibility,” Behera said. 

The students and their guardians were seen jostling for space in the admission halls of different higher secondary schools, mostly in the State Capital on the first day of the admission on September 21. 
 

More from Odisha.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
plus 2 admission Odisha schools
India Matters
Parliamentarians in Lok Sabha during the ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Bill to help in curbing misuse of foreign donations passed in Lok Sabha
Sri Lanka, New Zealand and Malaysia are among the are 36 countries which provide e-visa facility. (Representational Image)
16 countries provide visa-free entry to Indian passport holders: Centre
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)
UP Film City to come up in 1,000-acres land along Yamuna Expressway
Workstation and vacation can go hand in hand, thanks to the new found meaning of 'WFH'
WFH now stands for 'working from hills' for some Hyderabad techies

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
Phase-III human clinical trial of Oxford COVID-19 vaccine begins in Pune
BCCI President and former India captain Sourav Ganguly (File photo| PTI)
This time, IPL is about stars, sixes ... & Sourav Ganguly
Gallery
Yuvzvendra Chahal produced a crafty spell to set up a 10-run win for Royal Challengers Bangalore in their opening IPL contest against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Monday. (Photo | RCB Twitter)
IPL in PICS: Devdutt Padikkal, Yuzvendra Chahal play bold as RCB down SRH by 10 runs
After 12 successful seasons, the Indian Premier league is back despite the challenges of the coronavirus. In 2020, it is set to make and break many records but before that, here are some facts and tidbits of the IPL that will keep you to update. (Photo | Express Illustration/ Tapas Ranjan)
A-Z of IPL 2020: Guess who has won the Orange cap the most number of times?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp