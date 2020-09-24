STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Bodies of woman, daughter cremated four days after death in Odisha

Meanwhile, basing on the autopsy reports, police arrested Satyapriya’s close relative Sanjay Behera.

Published: 24th September 2020 08:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th September 2020 08:14 AM   |  A+A-

Residents of Manapada village staging dharna demanding arrest of accused involved in murder of a mother-daughter duo | Express

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: The family members of  a 46-year-old woman from Manapada village within Rajnagar police limits, who along with her daughter was allegedly murdered, conducted their last rites four days after their death after officials assured them to arrest the accused soon. 

While the body of Pramila Nath (46), who had gone missing on September 19, was found floating in Hansua river near the village the next day, the body of her daughter, Satyapriya Nath (21) was recovered from a pond at nearby Gobardhanpur village. 

Satyapriya’s postmortem report revealed she was pregnant. Pramila’s husband Patitapaban Nath resides in Babara village. The villagers alleged Satyapriya was raped and murdered by her maternal uncle’s son. They said Pramila was aware of the former’s pregnancy due to which the mother-daughter duo were murdered. 

The villagers staged a road blockade demanding the arrest of the accused and agreed to cremate their bodies after Rajnagar tehsilsar Bholanath Sethi along with BDO Mandharadhar Mahalik reached the village and assured the culprits will be arrested soon. 

Anirudha Sethi, one of the protestors said the last rites of the mother-daughter duo were performed after police and block officials assured the villagers to arrest the other accused in the matter soon. He said the officials also agreed to conduct the DNA test of the prime accused to match it with the foetus found in Satyapriya’s body.

Meanwhile, basing on the autopsy reports, police arrested Satyapriya’s close relative Sanjay Behera. Rajnagar IIC Tapan Nayak said Satyapriya was seven months pregnant at the time of her death. 

More from Odisha.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Manapada village Odisha crime Odisha murder
India Matters
Parliamentarians in Lok Sabha during the ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Bill to help in curbing misuse of foreign donations passed in Lok Sabha
Sri Lanka, New Zealand and Malaysia are among the are 36 countries which provide e-visa facility. (Representational Image)
16 countries provide visa-free entry to Indian passport holders: Centre
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)
UP Film City to come up in 1,000-acres land along Yamuna Expressway
Workstation and vacation can go hand in hand, thanks to the new found meaning of 'WFH'
WFH now stands for 'working from hills' for some Hyderabad techies

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
PM Narendra Modi also called for creating new opprotunities in Northeast | PiB
Without comprehensive reforms, UN faces 'crisis of confidence': PM Narendra Modi
Normal life was disrupted in Sakleshpur, Alur and Arkalgud taluk following heavy rains. (File photo| PTI)
Mumbai Rains: City and suburbs halted due to severe water-logging
Gallery
Yuvzvendra Chahal produced a crafty spell to set up a 10-run win for Royal Challengers Bangalore in their opening IPL contest against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Monday. (Photo | RCB Twitter)
IPL in PICS: Devdutt Padikkal, Yuzvendra Chahal play bold as RCB down SRH by 10 runs
After 12 successful seasons, the Indian Premier league is back despite the challenges of the coronavirus. In 2020, it is set to make and break many records but before that, here are some facts and tidbits of the IPL that will keep you to update. (Photo | Express Illustration/ Tapas Ranjan)
A-Z of IPL 2020: Guess who has won the Orange cap the most number of times?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp