Odia film’s removal from OTT: Ulaka raises issue in Lok Sabha

The MP also took to social media for putting out his questions placed before the Information and Broadcasting (I&B) Minister regarding linguistic discrimination in the public domain.

Published: 24th September 2020 08:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th September 2020 08:05 AM

For representational purposes (Illustration | Express)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Congress MP from Koraput Saptagiri Ulaka on Wednesday raised the issue of Odia film ‘Khyanikaa’ being pulled down from the popular OTT platform Prime Videos during the ongoing Lok Sabha session. 

The MP also took to social media for putting out his questions placed before the Information and Broadcasting (I&B) Minister regarding linguistic discrimination in the public domain. “Raised Question on the issue of Odia movie ‘Khyanikaa’ being pulled down unceremoniously from @PrimeVideoIN citing language policy which is both regressive & insulting to Odia cinemas- FYI @amazonprimenow. Not sure if I get answers from @PrakashJavdekar on the same cc @Amartya_B,” the tweet read. He also asked the I&B Minister whether the Government was aware about how the Odia film was pulled down from the OTT platform and what steps it had taken against such discrimination. 

Days after makers of ‘Khyanikaa - The Lost Idea’ announced its entry to the Amazon Prime Video streaming list, the film was allegedly scrapped from the platform for being an ‘Odia title’. The makers have alleged that the film was taken down from the platform in barely two days after its release on June 6.
The film’s removal from the platform had irked Odia cine buffs, who had joined a virtual campaign #bringbackKhyanikaa on social media. 

