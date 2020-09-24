STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Orissa HC says no to termination of pregnancy of rape survivor

The Single Judge Bench of Justice Biswanath Rath issued the directions in a judgment declining grant permission for termination of 24 weeks pregnancy of a 22-year-old rape victim.

Published: 24th September 2020 08:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th September 2020 08:19 AM   |  A+A-

stop rape

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: THE Orissa High Court on Wednesday directed the State Chief Secretary to ensure effective implementation of a slew of directions including constitution and establishment of medical boards under the Medical Termination of Pregnancy Act, 1971, in all districts to fasten examination and action involving continuance or termination of pregnancy in case of rape survivors. 

While expecting the medical boards to function as expeditiously as possible, the High Court directed for formation of district level committees to ensure that there are sufficient approved places in terms of the Act in all districts under the supervision of the Chief District Medical Officers (CDMOs). 

The Single Judge Bench of Justice Biswanath Rath issued the directions in a judgment declining grant permission for termination of 24 weeks pregnancy of a 22-year-old rape victim on the basis of a report submitted by the Jagatsinghpur CDMO. The case was registered at the Kujang police station. The report stated that the girl has to be allowed to continue the pregnancy as termination may pose threat to her life. 

However, Justice Rath asked the State Government to pay her ex-gratia of Rs  5 lakh within seven days. He further directed Government to pay the girl Rs  3 lakh in case of a male child and Rs  5 lakh if she gives birth to a girl child within 10 days of delivery. The girl’s mother had filed the petition.

“If a woman gets pregnant following a sexual assault, she is to be given the report of undergoing an abortion and protocols under the Medical Termination of Pregnancy Act are to be followed. Further, products of conception (POC) should be sent to proper custody as evidence and other required purpose including DNA test under the direction of the Court of competent authority “, the Judgment also said.  

Justice Rath said that once an incident of rape - be it on minor, minor and mentally retarded, minor and physically handicapped, unmarried major, married major, mentally retarded major and physically handicapped major - is reported to police within eight weeks period, police and the CDMO will take consent of the guardian or mother of the victim as to whether they are interested to continue with the pregnancy or terminate it. 

“In case no interest is shown towards continuing with pregnancy, the CDMO should undertake pregnancy termination under the provisions of MTP Act, 1971. In case interest for termination is not shown then police and CDMO are to take care of both mother and unborn child pre-delivery and post-delivery for at least a year after birth of the child”, Justice Rath said in the judgment.

More from Odisha.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Orissha HC Odisha rape Odisha rape crime
India Matters
Parliamentarians in Lok Sabha during the ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Bill to help in curbing misuse of foreign donations passed in Lok Sabha
Sri Lanka, New Zealand and Malaysia are among the are 36 countries which provide e-visa facility. (Representational Image)
16 countries provide visa-free entry to Indian passport holders: Centre
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)
UP Film City to come up in 1,000-acres land along Yamuna Expressway
Workstation and vacation can go hand in hand, thanks to the new found meaning of 'WFH'
WFH now stands for 'working from hills' for some Hyderabad techies

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
PM Narendra Modi also called for creating new opprotunities in Northeast | PiB
Without comprehensive reforms, UN faces 'crisis of confidence': PM Narendra Modi
Normal life was disrupted in Sakleshpur, Alur and Arkalgud taluk following heavy rains. (File photo| PTI)
Mumbai Rains: City and suburbs halted due to severe water-logging
Gallery
Yuvzvendra Chahal produced a crafty spell to set up a 10-run win for Royal Challengers Bangalore in their opening IPL contest against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Monday. (Photo | RCB Twitter)
IPL in PICS: Devdutt Padikkal, Yuzvendra Chahal play bold as RCB down SRH by 10 runs
After 12 successful seasons, the Indian Premier league is back despite the challenges of the coronavirus. In 2020, it is set to make and break many records but before that, here are some facts and tidbits of the IPL that will keep you to update. (Photo | Express Illustration/ Tapas Ranjan)
A-Z of IPL 2020: Guess who has won the Orange cap the most number of times?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp