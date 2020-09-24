Sambalpur to get another crematorium

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: In a bid to reduce load on the main crematorium Rajghat, located in Kamli Bazar locality of the city, the Sambalpur Municipal Corporation (SMC) is developing another crematorium at Shanti Nagar.

The Shanti Nagar crematorium, known as ‘Shanti Dham’, situated on the foothills of reserve forest, has been lying unutilised for the last few years. People residing in Ainthapali used it to cremate bodies. The crematorium, with two pyres, was constructed in 2017 but was rendered defunct after it became inaccessible.

In the wake of the prevailing pandemic situation, the load on Rajghat has increased manifold. The crematorium’s caretaker Ramesh Deep said bodies of Covid-19 victims from Sambalpur and nearby districts are cremated at Rajghat. Besides, patients from other districts, who die here while undergoing treatment too are cremated at the facility, which has 11 pyres. Since the lone electric crematorium at Rajghat has been lying defunct, bodies of Covid-19 victims are cremated in open pyres. It takes longer than usual to cremate such bodies due to the protocols that need to be followed, said Deep.

SMC commissioner Aniruddha Pradhan said the restoration of Shanti Dham has reached the final phase. Basic facilities like lighting and water supply have already been installed. The number of pyres at the crematorium has been increased from two to four. “The crematorium will be functional soon,” he said, adding a private organisation will be entrusted with the task of its maintenance and management.