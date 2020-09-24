STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Schools in Odisha asked to focus on students’ mental health

Officials said decision on commencement of classes in physical mode will be taken after review of the situation in October. 

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The School and Mass Education department has asked the district officials and teachers to focus on students’ mental health as part of lesson plans in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.The department in its guidelines issued recently has asked the district education officers (DEOs) and block education officers (BEOs) to ensure that teachers must call at least five to 10 students every day to counsel them regarding their physical and mental well being and guide them for self study. Each student must be connected through audio call at least once a week for guidance.

It also directed the officials to ensure that online synchronous learning may be undertaken for not more than two sessions of 30 to 40 minutes each for students of Class I to VIII and not more than four sessions for students of Class IX to XII with breaks in between. 

The department emphasised that teachers need to analyse the quality of e-content and e-resources before referring them to the students. It also advised them to make assessment an integral part of online learning programme to enhance the learning outcomes of the students. 

“Too much dependence on pen and paper may be avoided. Alternative methods of assessment through online classes, social media and mobile phones need to be promoted,” the department order stated. 
The department has asked all field level officials to popularise its students’ helpline 14417 to facilitate learning need of students in the aspirational districts. 

