Sri Jagannath Temple body holds meet with servitors on Nagarjuna Vesha 

The ritual is observed when a leap months covers the Ashwin month of Hindu calender.

Published: 24th September 2020 08:11 AM

By Express News Service

PURI: The Sri Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) on Wednesday began discussions with servitors over conduct of Nagarjuna Vesha, scheduled to be observed on November 27. 

This year, since the temple is closed for devotees amid the prevailing situation, the ritual would be observed in the absence of devotees. This servitors would be tested for Covid-19 and those who test negative allowed to participate in the ritual, said a temple official. Balaram Khuntia, a servitor artisan, has been asked to design the ornaments and dresses for the deities. 

The ritual is observed when a leap months covers the Ashwin month of Hindu calender. The phenomenon is also known as ‘Joda Ashwin’. The ritual was last observed in 1993 and 1994. In 1993, six devotees were killed in a stampede during the conduct of Nagarjuna Vesha in the Sri Jagannath Temple here. The deities are dressed as Naga warriors, replete with bows, arrows and decorative helmets as part of the ritual, said Balaram.  

