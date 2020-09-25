3 held for Ola cab loot bid

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: Three persons were arrested by Pattamundai police for trying to loot an Ola cab after assaulting its driver on Thursday. The accused, Trilochan Samantray of Galiganda within Rajnagar police limits, Paresh Parida and Biswajit Rai of Balipadia village within Pattamundai police limits, had hired the vehicle in Bhubaneswar for Pattamundai and boarded it at 4 am. They assaulted the driver enroute and locked him in the boot of the car before tying his hands and legs.

However, the boot opened near Pattamundai and the driver fell off the moving car. He was rescued by a few locals who nabbed the accused after chasing them. They were then handed over to police. SP Niti Sekhar said a revolver was seized from the accused, who have been booked under sections 364 (A) and 394 of IPC and section 25 of Arms Act.