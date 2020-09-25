STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

BJP seeks probe into denial of PM-Kisan aid to farmers

The Parliamentarians said the number of beneficiaries under the Central scheme is reduced for reasons best known to the State Government.

Published: 25th September 2020 10:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th September 2020 10:19 AM   |  A+A-

Farmers in Haryana are demanding a rollback of the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce Ordinance.

The BJP lawmakers said 37,00,578 farmers have registered their names under the scheme. (Representational Photo)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: ACCUSING the Odisha Government of blocking names of about 13 lakh farmers eligible to get financial assistance under Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-Kisan) Yojana, BJP MPs from the State have urged the Centre to conduct a probe into irregularities in the implementation of the scheme.

A delegation of BJP MPs met Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Wednesday and submitted a memorandum alleging that the State Government is deliberately creating hurdles in direct benefit transfer of assistance under PM Kisan scheme in Odisha. The BJP lawmakers said 37,00,578 farmers have registered their names under the scheme out of which, 36,70,489 received the first phase of assistance of Rs  2,000 under PM-Kisan. It was found that only 20,01,292 farmers received a net sum of Rs  400.26 crore in the sixth instalment, the memorandum said.

The Parliamentarians said the number of beneficiaries under the Central scheme is reduced for reasons best known to the State Government.While 36,70,489 beneficiaries received the first instalment, the number came down to 31,58, 589 during the release of the second instalment. The number of beneficiaries further reduced to 23,97,723 during the disbursement of third instalment.The fourth phase of assistance could reach 20,76,894 beneficiaries while 20,03,185 farmers got the fifth instalment under this DBT scheme.

An examination of this disconcerting trend of decreasing coverage of beneficiaries under PM-Kisan in Odisha reveals that 12.93 lakh beneficiaries have been deprived of the assistance because the Odisha Government has not cleared their names without any justification,  the BJP MPs said.

They further said that the Odisha government on November, 30, 201 issued a circular stating that all small and marginal farmer beneficiaries identified under the KALIA scheme had been registered under PM Kisan and they would be paid Rs  6,000 from the Central scheme and the remaining Rs  4,000 in two installments under KALIA scheme.

“We are distressed and alarmed to note that till this day there is no integration of data pertaining to the beneficiary list of the KALIA scheme with the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana portal,” they said.
Seeking personal intervention of Tomar in the matter, the delegation requested the Union Minister to instruct the officials concerned to institute a probe by a Central agency to look into the alleged ‘blunders’ committed by the State Government in the implementation of the scheme.

More from Odisha.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha Government Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi BJP farmers
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

UK plans human challenge studies for Covid vaccine; India says no to the idea
 

For representational purposes
New labour bills allow firms with up to 300 workers to fire staff sans govt nod
Kesavananda Bharati: The Swamiji who protected our constitutional rights
Srinagar MP Farooq Abdullah (Photo | PTI)
There’s total wipeout of Muslims from govt in J&K, says Farooq Abdullah

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Image for representational purposes. (Photo| Twitter screengrab)
India, Australia carry out naval exercise in Indian Ocean amid China row
US President Donald Trump (Photo | AP)
Trump refuses to promise peaceful transfer of power if he loses US elections
Gallery
KL Rahul's century powered Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) to a sumptuous 97-run win over RCB on Thursday. (Photo | PTI)
RCB vs KIXP as it happened: KL Rahul stars with century as bowlers vanquish Virat Kohli's team by 97 runs
Yuvzvendra Chahal produced a crafty spell to set up a 10-run win for Royal Challengers Bangalore in their opening IPL contest against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Monday. (Photo | RCB Twitter)
IPL in PICS: Devdutt Padikkal, Yuzvendra Chahal play bold as RCB down SRH by 10 runs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp