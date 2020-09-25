Centre diluting MSP under WTO pressure, says Congress leader Digvijay Singh

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: SENIOR Congress leader and former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Digvijay Singh on Thursday hit out at the Centre over the farm Bills and alleged that steps have been initiated to dilute the minimum support price (MSP) system under pressure from the World Trade Organisation (WTO).

Former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri had introduced the MSP for farmers and set up the Cost and Price Commission to ensure that the cultivators get justice, the senior Congress leader told mediapersons here and added that the BJP government at the Centre is trying to dilute it under international pressure.

The Rajya Sabha MP said that efforts are being made through the farm Bills to allow multinational companies enter the agri market in India. Companies will be allowed to open their own mandis (market yards) for procurement across the country, he said.

Stating that farmers will be exposed to exploitation as there will be no Government control on the companies which will be engaged in procurement, Singh said there is also no provision in the Bill based on which an exploited farmer can approach the court of law. The farmers have to first lodge complaints with the sub-collector and later with the district collectors, he said and added that if the farmer does not get justice from the Collector, he has to move the Central Government.

“Agriculture is a state subject, but the new Bills have provision where the Centre will intervene,” Singh said and added that the Agricultural Produce Market Committee or Mandi Act will be regulated by the Centre.

Referring to the issue of essential commodities, Singh said as per the new legislation the states cannot take action against the traders who hoard excess items as there is no upper limit on the stock. Indirectly, the new legislation will encourage black marketing and help hoarders, he said.

Alleging that the farm Bills are anti-farmer, leader of the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) Narsingh Mishra said the Centre is giving false information that farmers can sell outside the mandis as per provisions of the new law.