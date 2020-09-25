Ganjam pledges to fight coronavirus

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: In a bid to further contain the spread of coronavirus in Ganjam, the administration started observing Covid week in the district from Thursday.People from all walks of life took oath to support the fight against Covid-19, an initiative launched by Ganjam Collector Vijay Kulange.

While employees of all Government and private offices across the district participated in oath-taking initiative, bus and auto-rickshaw drivers as well as daily wagers engaged in MNREGS work also took pledge to keep Covid-19 at bay. Kulange it was heartening to see people from varied sections of the society participating in the initiative wholeheartedly. Several online and offline activities will be observed during the Covid week. The offline activities include door-to-door visits to check oxygen level of residents.

Trained members of women self-help groups, designated as Covid Sakhis, will visit households under the ‘Ama Swasthya Ama Daitwa’ programme to create awareness. Several events such as Rangoli and Jhoti competitions have also been planned during the week. Besides, a rally will be organised by Covid monitors.

The Collector further said villages and Wards will be sanitised with the help of Fire Services department. Special mask distribution programme will be organised while rapid response teams will visit patients in home isolation and check their health status in these seven days.

Door-to-door screening will be carried out in remote areas of Patrapur, Dharakote, Sanakhemundi and Jagannathprasad. Urging citizens to follow social distancing norm strictly for another few months, Kulange said though the positive cases have dropped, coronavirus scare is still there.

“At many places, there have been reports of fresh wave of infections which cannot be ignored. Ganjam needs to maintain the (downward) trend of new Covid-19 cases per day. And to maintain this trend, we will have to put in extra efforts and should not be complacent. Cooperation of citizens with the district, sub-division and block-level personnel is very essential,” he added.