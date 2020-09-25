STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Gentleman politician Matlub Ali no more

A well known writer, Ali was popular in literary circles of Odisha and outside the State.

Congress leader and former minister Sheikh Matlub Ali

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A scholar and gentleman politician who had deep knowledge of all religions, veteran Congress leader and former minister Sheikh Matlub Ali passed away on Thursday. He was 78.Ali was admitted to a private hospital here on September 7 after he complained of illness. He breathed his last while undergoing treatment at the hospital this morning. He is survived by his wife and son. 

Known for simple living, Ali was loved by politicians across partylines. He steered much needed reforms during his tenure as the Higher Education minister of Odisha. 

Born on December 16, 1942, Ali was elected to the Odisha Assembly four times in 1974, 1980, 1985, and 1995 from Mahanga constituency in Cuttack district as a Congress candidate. He was the Power and Irrigation, Rural Development and Higher Education minister in the J B Patnaik and Nandini Satpathy government.

Apart from politics, he was associated with social work and worked for Oxfam and Save the Children Fund for the uplift of Harijans and tribals. A student of Ravenshaw College, he had edited ‘Urmi’ magazine for West Hostel in 1963-64. Ali also had several short story collections including ‘Mousumi’, ‘Ganakabi Smaranika’ and ‘Jagamohan Lala Smaranika’ to his credit.

Condolences poured in from leaders across partylines after his demise. “I am saddened over the demise of Ali. My thoughts and prayer are with the bereaved family. May his soul rest in peace,” Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said in a tweet. 

OPCC president Niranjan Patnaik expressed deep grief over his demise. Senior Congress leader Panchanan Kanungo, also a close friend, said he had deep knowledge of Gita and Mahabharat apart from being an expert on Quran.

Congress Sheikh Matlub Ali Odisha
