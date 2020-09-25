Golamunda to get irrigation soon: Odisha Minister Dibya Shankar Mishra

By Express News Service

BHAWANIPATNA: The drought-prone areas of Golamunda and Bhawanipatna blocks in Kalahandi district are likely to get perennial flow irrigation in next couple of years. Talking to TNIE on Wednesday, Minister of State for Industries and MSME Dibya Shankar Mishra informed that work is underway to address the water crisis of the region which comes under the rain shadow area of the Chura Dangar mountain range.

Mishra who represents Golamunda as part of his constituency said technical surveys have been completed for about five minor irrigation projects at Gadlajharan, Dandarakhol, Kalipur, Bhitarkot and Dhingiamunda, and construction work is likely to start soon. Steps are also underway to renovate existing 13 minor irrigation projects apart from full fledged expansion of the 42-km long left canal of Indravati passing through Daspur, Brundabahal and Pharang. Besides, construction of five mega lift irrigation projects at Mahaling, Kuhura, Kengaon and Bordi is under progress.