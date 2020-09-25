STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Is administration hiding coronavirus deaths in Sundargarh?

65 bodies cremated as per Covid-19 protocol between September 6 and 24; only 2 confirmed due to coronavirus

Published: 25th September 2020 10:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th September 2020 10:08 AM   |  A+A-

Isolation ward of SCB Medical College and Hospital at Cuttack.

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: The mismatch between the number of bodies cremated as per Covid-19 protocol in the city and the number of deaths due to the virus, reported by the Sundargarh district administration, has raised suspicion of data fudging. 

Sources said between September 6 and 24, as many as 65 bodies were cremated as per Covid-19 protocol at Vedvyas here. These bodies were brought to the crematorium from Hi-Tech Covid Hospital, RSP-run Ispat General Hospital (IGH) and a private hospital. Of the 65 persons, whose bodies were cremated during the period, only two have been confirmed due to Covid-19. The reason for the rest 63 is yet to be clarified by the administration. 

As per norms, any Covid-19 death is reported to Sundargarh Collector and officials of Health and Family Welfare department. Later, it is announced by the Director of Health Services after audit by a committee. As many as 39 deaths have been reported in the district since September 16. However, while the 38th death was officially reported on September 6, the 39th was reported on September 16. 

President of Rourkela Ispat Karkhana Karmachari Sangh (RIKKS), the recognized trade union of RSP, Himanshu Bal said on September 10 two RSP workers succumbed to coronavirus at the Hi-Tech Covid-19 hospital and IGH. Two more workers died due to the same reason at IGH on September 18 and 21, but no official announcement on the deaths has been made yet. It may be due to under-reporting or deliberate delay. But if the actual figures are not revealed, people may rather tend to be callous towards the pandemic,” he said.   

Similarly, the death of Havildar NC Sethi (56) of Tangarpali police station, who died of Covid-19 on September 20, is yet to be officially declared. 

Sundargarh Collector Nikhil Pawan Kalyan denied under-reporting of deaths. He said patients who die at Covid-19 hospitals are cremated as per protocol even if they had tested negative. So the cremation figure would be definitely higher than the actual figure, he reasoned. However, only positive patients are admitted to Covid-19 hospitals and when deaths from such facilities are not reported, it raises questions over the administration’s intentions. 

More from Odisha.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sundargarh COVID 19 coronavirus deaths Odisha
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

UK plans human challenge studies for Covid vaccine; India says no to the idea
 

For representational purposes
New labour bills allow firms with up to 300 workers to fire staff sans govt nod
Kesavananda Bharati: The Swamiji who protected our constitutional rights
Srinagar MP Farooq Abdullah (Photo | PTI)
There’s total wipeout of Muslims from govt in J&K, says Farooq Abdullah

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Image for representational purposes. (Photo| Twitter screengrab)
India, Australia carry out naval exercise in Indian Ocean amid China row
US President Donald Trump (Photo | AP)
Trump refuses to promise peaceful transfer of power if he loses US elections
Gallery
KL Rahul's century powered Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) to a sumptuous 97-run win over RCB on Thursday. (Photo | PTI)
RCB vs KIXP as it happened: KL Rahul stars with century as bowlers vanquish Virat Kohli's team by 97 runs
Yuvzvendra Chahal produced a crafty spell to set up a 10-run win for Royal Challengers Bangalore in their opening IPL contest against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Monday. (Photo | RCB Twitter)
IPL in PICS: Devdutt Padikkal, Yuzvendra Chahal play bold as RCB down SRH by 10 runs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp