STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Pest attack worry for farmers in Bargarh

While caseworm damages the leaf of the paddy plant, stem borer damages its stem.

Published: 25th September 2020 05:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th September 2020 09:59 AM   |  A+A-

An Agriculture official inspecting damaged crop in Kalapani of Bargarh | Express

By Express News Service

BARGARH: Damage to standing paddy crop due to pest attack in a few areas of the district has emerged a cause of huge concern for farmers. Chief district agriculture officer, Bargarh Dinabandhu Gandhi said standing paddy over around 100 hectare land has been affected by bacterial leaf blight disease, caseworm and stem borer pests in Manapara and Larambha villages in Attabira and Kalpani in Bargarh block of the district. 

He said officials of Agriculture department along with those from Krushi Vigyan Kendra, Bargarh had visited the villages. During their interaction with the affected farmers, the officials came to know that the crop damage was caused by caseworm and stem borer pests and bacterial leaf blight. 

While caseworm damages the leaf of the paddy plant, stem borer damages its stem. Bacterial leaf blight affects both the leaves and stem of paddy plants. Gandhi said at present the pest attack and the disease are the initial stage. “We have already sensitised the farmers on use of pesticide and bactericide to save their crops,” he said. 

As per official reports, paddy comprising high yielding, hybrid and local varieties have been cultivated over 2,49,205 hectare land in the district during the current kharif season. The district had produced 11, 57,397 MT paddy from 2,52,581 hectare land during the last kharif season.

More from Odisha.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

UK plans human challenge studies for Covid vaccine; India says no to the idea
 

For representational purposes
New labour bills allow firms with up to 300 workers to fire staff sans govt nod
Kesavananda Bharati: The Swamiji who protected our constitutional rights
Srinagar MP Farooq Abdullah (Photo | PTI)
There’s total wipeout of Muslims from govt in J&K, says Farooq Abdullah

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Image for representational purposes. (Photo| Twitter screengrab)
India, Australia carry out naval exercise in Indian Ocean amid China row
US President Donald Trump (Photo | AP)
Trump refuses to promise peaceful transfer of power if he loses US elections
Gallery
KL Rahul's century powered Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) to a sumptuous 97-run win over RCB on Thursday. (Photo | PTI)
RCB vs KIXP as it happened: KL Rahul stars with century as bowlers vanquish Virat Kohli's team by 97 runs
Yuvzvendra Chahal produced a crafty spell to set up a 10-run win for Royal Challengers Bangalore in their opening IPL contest against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Monday. (Photo | RCB Twitter)
IPL in PICS: Devdutt Padikkal, Yuzvendra Chahal play bold as RCB down SRH by 10 runs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp