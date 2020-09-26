STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Cops crack gang-rape case, 3 nabbed in Odisha

One of the accused deliberately hit the motorcycle following which the woman and her boyfriend fell on the road.

rape

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: Ten days after a 22-year-old woman was gang-raped inside a jeep near OMFED plant in Chhend, police on Friday arrested three persons involved in the crime.On September 15, the victim of a remote village in Gurundia was kidnapped and gang-raped by miscreants at around 3.30 am when she was going with her boyfriend on a motorcycle. 

Rourkela SP K Shiva Subramani said the three accused, identified as Mohammad Heera, Sarfaraz and Pappu, first lifted a jeep from Jharsuguda. Using the vehicle, they went to Angul and lifted another jeep. The trio was returning to Rourkela with the two stolen vehicles when they spotted the victim and her boyfriend on a two-wheeler. 

One of the accused deliberately hit the motorcycle following which the woman and her boyfriend fell on the road. They kidnapped the victim and left her injured boyfriend on the road. The SP said the three accused took turns to rape the woman inside the vehicle. On reaching the OMFED plant, they parked the vehicles and gang-raped her again. 

With breaking of dawn, morning walkers approached the vehicles suspecting some foul play but the accused fled after throwing the victim out. Subramani said added one of the accused is involved in multiple crimes in different districts.  

He further informed that the victim’s male friend, who is undergoing treatment, is a married person with children and he too is accused of cheating and raping the woman on the pretext of marrying her. He would be arrested on discharge. However, police clarified that the the boyfriend had no links with the gang-rape accused.

gang-rape Odisha
