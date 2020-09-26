STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi HC stays order against Sarada Mines

The Thakurani block of SMPL was a supplier of iron ore to Naveen Jindal led Jindal Steel and Power Ltd (JSPL) Group.

Published: 26th September 2020 08:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th September 2020 08:29 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi High Court

Delhi High Court (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: IN a relief to Sarada Mines Private Limited (SMPL) - the lease holder of Thakurani iron ore block in Joda mining circle of Keonjhar district - the Delhi High Court stayed the order of the Centre directing the State Government to stop mining operation and initiate action against the miner for violating provisions of Environment Protection Act, 1986.

The Delhi High Court order came a day after the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFF & CC) directed the Odisha Government to stop mining operation of the Thakurani iron ore block by Sarada Mines and initiate action against the lease holder for violation of Environment Protection Act, 1986.“In my opinion, the impugned order (of MoEF&CC) dated 21.09.2020 is prima facie erroneous. The petitioner has made out a prima facie case. Till the next date of hearing, the impugned order shall remain stayed,” said the September 23 order of Justice Jayant Nath.

Referring to the January 15, 2020 order of the Supreme Court, the single judge said the Odisha Government and CEC (Central Environment Committee) had no objection for resumption of mining by the petitioner subject to depositing the CEC assessed dues and strictly complying with all mandatory rules, regulations and conditions for conducting mining operations.

The apex court granted to SMPL one month time to deposit the dues as assessed by the CEC in its May 8, 2019 report and the petitioner had deposited `933.06 crore on January 28, 2020, the Delhi HC order said.
In its September 21 order, the MoEF&CC directed the State Government not to give consent to operate the mines till the project is granted environmental clearance by the State Pollution Control Board.

The Ministry had further directed to take action under sections of 15/19 of the Environment Protection Act (EPA), 1986 against SMPL for carrying out mining operations without environment clearance (EC) and production of minerals in excess of the EC capacity.

