Fertiliser sale: Show cause to 57 retailers, licenses of 2 suspended in Odisha

The action was taken after farmers filed complaints with the district Agriculture office in this regard.

A farmer sprinkling fertiliser on his land.

By Express News Service

DHENKANAL: In a crackdown on blackmarketing of fertilisers, the district administration has suspended licenses of two retailers while issuing show cause notice to  57 others for selling fertilisers to farmers at inflated prices.

The action was taken after farmers filed complaints with the district Agriculture office in this regard. As per reports, 266 retailers are selling fertilisers in the district.  While the administration has announced that  farmers can avail up to 50 per cent subsidy at retail outlets, they are being forced to buy at prices higher than the prescribed rates. Till now, the Government has supplied over 4,300 tonne urea against a requirement of 5,200 tonne for the kharif season.

Chief district agriculture officer RK Nayak said enforcement is being carried out on regular basis. “We have caught 57 retailers red-handed and have issued show cause notice to them,” he said.

