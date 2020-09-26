STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Intense combing helps CPM make inroads into Maoist turf

Even as the security operations in the Swabhiman Anchal have pushed Maoists on the back foot, the mainstream Left parties have jumped in to gain a foothold in the region. 

Published: 26th September 2020 08:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th September 2020 08:00 AM   |  A+A-

File photo of CPM workers taking out a rally in Swabhiman Anchal.

File photo of CPM workers taking out a rally in Swabhiman Anchal. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: Even as the security operations in the Swabhiman Anchal have pushed Maoists on the back foot, the mainstream Left parties have jumped in to gain a foothold in the region. The stepped up anti-Maoist operation by the security forces has helped CPI (M) make inroads into the Naxal bastion which remained water-locked and cut off from the mainland for more than six decades till Gurupriya bridge was constructed in 2018. The CPI(M) leaders have thrown their support behind people on their various issues and visiting the region frequently to join villagers in their protest.

General secretary of the district unit of CPI (M) Braja Majhi said, “Though we had our organisational base in Swabhiman Anchal since 2018, we are now enjoying support of more people following improvement in the security scenario here.”

Raghunath Hantal of Allampeka village under Ganjalmamudi panchayat said, “We are now raising different issues through CPI(M) which believes in democracy and non-violence. Earlier, the situation was different and people were not openly protesting. But the Maoist movement has almost been wiped out from the region and we are now happy to throw our support behind a mainstream political party.”

Echoed similar feelings, another villager of Allampeka Balaram Golari said since the lockdown, five rallies have been successfully organised in Swabhiman Anchal to raise various demands of the people.
Security experts have hailed the CPI (M)’s entry into Swabhiman Anchal. It is a positive development which will now enable villagers to lodge their grievances through a mainstream party, they said.

More from Odisha.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Swabhiman Anchal Maoists CPM
India Matters
A New Idea of India: Individual Rights In A Civilizational State
Two young men propose A New Idea of India and it is arresting!
SP Balasubrahmanyam (Tapas Ranjan | Express Illustration)
Humble to a fault and hungry for real conversations, he was my Balu sir
SP Balasubrahmanyam (File Photo | EPS)
Ek Duuje Ke Liye? Not quite: SPB's curious crossover career in Bollywood
Hemanth’s parents Murali Krishna and Laxmi Rani, along with his wife Avanti, and at the Osmania General Hospital mortuary on Friday | RVK Rao
Hyderabad honour killing: Facing threat, couple went into hiding soon after marriage

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
SP Balasubrahmanyam (File Photo | EPS)
"Wish we had more time with each other": Kamal Haasan mourns SPB
(Photo | EPS)
RIP SPB: Singer SP Balasubrahmanyam laid to rest with full police honour
Gallery
Virat Kohli and Shahrukh Khan were among the four Indians who made it to the twenty-strong list of world's most admired men for the year 2020 released by YouGov. (Photos | Agencies)
Barack Obama is 'World's most admired man 2020'; PM Modi, Cristiano Ronaldo in top 10. Full list
All-round performance by Delhi Capitals guided them to 44 runs victory over Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Dubai International Stadium on Friday. (Photo | ANI)
IPL in PICS: Chennai Super Kings' poor run continues as Delhi Capitals seize 44 run-victory
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp