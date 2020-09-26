Intense combing helps CPM make inroads into Maoist turf

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: Even as the security operations in the Swabhiman Anchal have pushed Maoists on the back foot, the mainstream Left parties have jumped in to gain a foothold in the region. The stepped up anti-Maoist operation by the security forces has helped CPI (M) make inroads into the Naxal bastion which remained water-locked and cut off from the mainland for more than six decades till Gurupriya bridge was constructed in 2018. The CPI(M) leaders have thrown their support behind people on their various issues and visiting the region frequently to join villagers in their protest.

General secretary of the district unit of CPI (M) Braja Majhi said, “Though we had our organisational base in Swabhiman Anchal since 2018, we are now enjoying support of more people following improvement in the security scenario here.”

Raghunath Hantal of Allampeka village under Ganjalmamudi panchayat said, “We are now raising different issues through CPI(M) which believes in democracy and non-violence. Earlier, the situation was different and people were not openly protesting. But the Maoist movement has almost been wiped out from the region and we are now happy to throw our support behind a mainstream political party.”

Echoed similar feelings, another villager of Allampeka Balaram Golari said since the lockdown, five rallies have been successfully organised in Swabhiman Anchal to raise various demands of the people.

Security experts have hailed the CPI (M)’s entry into Swabhiman Anchal. It is a positive development which will now enable villagers to lodge their grievances through a mainstream party, they said.