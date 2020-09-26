STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Mahila Morcha protests, BJP rift widens in Odisha

BJP’s women wing workers threaten to boycott the upcoming by-election if the party does not give ticket to Bhoi

Published: 26th September 2020 08:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th September 2020 08:16 AM   |  A+A-

BJP Mahila Morcha workers staging protest in Tirtol on Friday.

BJP Mahila Morcha workers staging protest in Tirtol on Friday. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Exposing the simmering discontent in the district unit of BJP, members of Mahila Morcha staged dharna at different panchayats of Tirtol Assembly constituency on Friday protesting the neglect of local leader Ramakant Bhoi by the party high command.

The workers of BJP’s women wing threatened to boycott the upcoming Tirtol bypoll if the party did not give ticket to Bhoi. Mahila Morcha leader of Tirtol block Rojalini Mallick said after the inclusion of Congress leader Rajkishore Behera in BJP, Bhoi is being ignored by the party. 

“Bhoi, the BJP candidate in 2009 and 2014 elections, is responsible for strengthening the party’s base at the grassroots level in Tirtol. If he is not given the party ticket, we will be forced to boycott the by-election,” she said.

Members of Mahila Morcha, mostly supporters of Bhoi, organised protest meetings at Gopalpur (S), Dainlo and Kanimul panchayats. Expressing dissatisfaction over some senior BJP leaders, another Mahila Morcha leader Anjubala Sethy said Bhoi’s supporters are being subjected to humiliation by the party as some leaders want to give the ticket to Behera.

Sources said party workers of several panchayats of Biridi, Raghunathpur and Tirtol blocks are unhappy with the joining of Behera in BJP. It is believed that senior leaders lured Behera into BJP by promising him the party ticket from Tirtol. Behera had unsuccessfully contested the 2009 and 2014 elections from Tirtol on a Congress ticket. 

On the day, BJP workers organised a protest meeting in Uttarsasan panchayat of Biridi block and criticised senior State BJP leaders for ignoring Bhoi. Kartik Parida, a local BJP leader, said Bhoi has worked tirelessly, even during the recent floods, to reach out to voters and enjoys a good rapport with locals. “If he is not given the party ticket, we have decided to quit BJP,” he threatened.

In 2014 polls, Bhoi had secured 14,516 votes. He improved his performance in 2019 Assembly elections by securing 53,581 votes.

Though BJP is yet to announce its candidate for Tirtol by-election, political observers said if Bhoi is not made the candidate, the party’s poll prospects will take a severe beating.

More from Odisha.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mahila Morcha Tirtol Assembly constituency BJP Ramakant Bhoi
India Matters
A New Idea of India: Individual Rights In A Civilizational State
Two young men propose A New Idea of India and it is arresting!
SP Balasubrahmanyam (Tapas Ranjan | Express Illustration)
Humble to a fault and hungry for real conversations, he was my Balu sir
SP Balasubrahmanyam (File Photo | EPS)
Ek Duuje Ke Liye? Not quite: SPB's curious crossover career in Bollywood
Hemanth’s parents Murali Krishna and Laxmi Rani, along with his wife Avanti, and at the Osmania General Hospital mortuary on Friday | RVK Rao
Hyderabad honour killing: Facing threat, couple went into hiding soon after marriage

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
SP Balasubrahmanyam (File Photo | EPS)
"Wish we had more time with each other": Kamal Haasan mourns SPB
(Photo | EPS)
RIP SPB: Singer SP Balasubrahmanyam laid to rest with full police honour
Gallery
Virat Kohli and Shahrukh Khan were among the four Indians who made it to the twenty-strong list of world's most admired men for the year 2020 released by YouGov. (Photos | Agencies)
Barack Obama is 'World's most admired man 2020'; PM Modi, Cristiano Ronaldo in top 10. Full list
All-round performance by Delhi Capitals guided them to 44 runs victory over Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Dubai International Stadium on Friday. (Photo | ANI)
IPL in PICS: Chennai Super Kings' poor run continues as Delhi Capitals seize 44 run-victory
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp