Man held in e-ticket scam

By Express News Service

PARADIP: The Railway Protection Force (RPF) on Friday arrested a man for selling fake train tickets. The accused Jyoti Ranjan Sahoo alias Ganesh (38) was nabbed following a joint raid by officials of RPF and Cyber Crime Cell of the Railways. He ran his operations from a mobile repair shop in Chaudakulata Bazaar within Pattamundai police limits of Kendrapara district.

During interrogation, Ganesh disclosed that he had been running the shop since seven years and was operating through 17 fake IRCTC user IDs to generate e-tickets on demand. He then sold those on commission. Police have seized 10 e-tickets from his possession. Last week, two persons including one IRCTC agent were arrested on similar charges in Kendrapara.