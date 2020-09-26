STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Odisha crosses two lakh COVID-19 cases

The State also recorded highest single day recovery with the discharge of 4,388 patients on the day.

Published: 26th September 2020

A group of health workers taking a break at the Satya Nagar crematorium during cremation of a Covid-19 infected person in Bhubaneswar, (Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Covid-19 tally in Odisha surged past two lakh cases with detection of 4,208 new infections on Friday. The death toll climbed to 822 as 15 more patients succumbed to the disease. Even as the 4,000 plus trend continued for the 10th consecutive day, the case positivity rate came down below 8 per cent (pc) from over 9 pc a couple of days ago as the number of tests increased to 52,882 from a range of 45,000 per day.

Half of the 30 districts registered more than 100 cases with Khurda, Cuttack, Puri, Jajpur and Angul accounting for bulk of the new cases. While Khurda topped the chart with 725 cases followed by Cuttack (465), Jajpur (237), Puri (199) and Angul (194), Jagatsinghpur, Nuapada, Mayurbhanj, Nabarangpur and Sambalpur joined the league of high burden districts with 181, 175, 154 and 131 cases respectively.   

With this, the total number of confirmed cases rose to 2,01,096 in the State. Twelve districts have more than 5,000 confirmed cases with Khurda having the highest 34,178 followed by Ganjam 19,934 and Cuttack 18,824. Similarly, 12 districts have more than 1,000 active cases. 

Fifteen more patients, including four from Bhubaneswar, three from Puri, two from Mayurbhanj and one each from Angul, Balangir, Cuttack, Kendrapara, Kandhamal and Rayagada succumbed to the disease. 

The State also recorded highest single day recovery with the discharge of 4,388 patients on the day. This brought down the active cases to 34,844 after recovery of 1,65,432 patients in total.

With 52,883 tests in last 24 hours, the total number of tests crossed 30 lakh in the State. Appreciating the efforts, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said the State reached three million Covid test milestone due to the dedicated healthcare personnel and all those who are working round the clock to ramp up testing, strengthening Odisha’s fight against the pandemic.

