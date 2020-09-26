STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Opppsition parties want Odisha government to revive closed industries

Padhy urged the Governor to take steps for setting up of a textile park in the heritage village Padmanabhapur.

Published: 26th September 2020 08:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th September 2020 08:28 AM   |  A+A-

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Leaders of opposition parties have urged Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to take steps for opening closed industries in Ganjam including Aska spinning mill to provide employment opportunities to migrant workers of the district.

BJP leader Kanhu Charan Pati said reopening of closed industries will help check return migration from the district. In a letter to the CM, he said migrant workers of Ganjam have requisite expertise in the textile sector but are not able to find suitable work avenues in the district. 

“Since the last six months, migrant workers who returned to the district due to Covid-19 outbreak are suffering a lot due to lack of adequate work. Many have also started going back to their workplace in absence of employment opportunities. This is the right time for the State Government to revive the closed units,” Pati said.

Similarly, working president of Ganjam Congress unit Pitabasa Panda said special Shramik trains have been started for the return journey of migrant workers to Surat. But the Government is yet to take any steps to tap the potential of migrant workers who are in great demand in other States. 

In a letter to Odisha Governor, leader of Prabasi Odia Yuvak Pratisthan Srikant Padhy stated that though Ganjam is the most populous district of the State with abundant natural resources, its record in providing employment to youths is dismal. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, over four lakh migrant workers have returned to their native places in Ganjam and are leading a miserable life without any work, he alleged.

Padhy urged the Governor to take steps for setting up of a textile park in the heritage village Padmanabhapur. He also demanded for making registration of workers from Ganjam migrating to other States mandatory.

More from Odisha.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
opposition closed industries Odisha lockdown
India Matters
A New Idea of India: Individual Rights In A Civilizational State
Two young men propose A New Idea of India and it is arresting!
SP Balasubrahmanyam (Tapas Ranjan | Express Illustration)
Humble to a fault and hungry for real conversations, he was my Balu sir
SP Balasubrahmanyam (File Photo | EPS)
Ek Duuje Ke Liye? Not quite: SPB's curious crossover career in Bollywood
Hemanth’s parents Murali Krishna and Laxmi Rani, along with his wife Avanti, and at the Osmania General Hospital mortuary on Friday | RVK Rao
Hyderabad honour killing: Facing threat, couple went into hiding soon after marriage

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
SP Balasubrahmanyam (File Photo | EPS)
"Wish we had more time with each other": Kamal Haasan mourns SPB
(Photo | EPS)
RIP SPB: Singer SP Balasubrahmanyam laid to rest with full police honour
Gallery
Virat Kohli and Shahrukh Khan were among the four Indians who made it to the twenty-strong list of world's most admired men for the year 2020 released by YouGov. (Photos | Agencies)
Barack Obama is 'World's most admired man 2020'; PM Modi, Cristiano Ronaldo in top 10. Full list
All-round performance by Delhi Capitals guided them to 44 runs victory over Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Dubai International Stadium on Friday. (Photo | ANI)
IPL in PICS: Chennai Super Kings' poor run continues as Delhi Capitals seize 44 run-victory
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp