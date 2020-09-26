Orissa High Court imposes Rs 50,000 fine for filing frivolous PIL

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: A fine of Rs 25,000 each has been imposed on two petitioners by the Orissa High Court for filing frivolous public interest litigations (PILs). Both the PILs had challenged the no objection certificate which the Jagatsinghpur Collector had issued for a retail outlet of HPCL at Balikuda. Several intervention petitions were filed in support of the PILs.

While passing the order on Thursday, the division bench of Chief Justice Mohammad Rafiq and Justice BR Sarangi held that the petitioners had abused the forum of PIL and the process of Court by filing the writ petitions with an oblique motive.

Filing of such frivolous PILs should be discouraged, the bench observed and said PIL which has now come to occupy an important field in the administration of law should not be ‘publicity interest litigation’ or ‘private interest litigation’. “If not properly regulated and abuse averted, it becomes a tool in unscrupulous hands to release vendetta and wreck vengeance. There must be real and genuine public interest involved in the litigation and not merely an adventure of knight errant or poke one’s nose in for a probe”, the bench observed.

It further said that the writ petitioners and interveners consumed valuable judicial time of the Court during the extraordinary situation of Covid-19 pandemic. Therefore, the writ petitions deserve to be dismissed with exemplary cost, which is quantified at Rs 25, 000 for each of the two writ petitions, the bench said.

The petitioners were directed to deposit a total of Rs 50,000 in the Advocates Welfare Fund of Orissa High Court Bar Association and file receipt before the Court within three months. The HC held that the NOC by the Collector and District Magistrate, Jagatsinghpur, in favour of HPCL for setting up of the retail outlet in question would be beneficial to the public at large, instead of hampering their interest in any way.

Making a scathing remark, the bench said, “But fact remains, another retail outlet is continuing there called ESSAR petrol pump and these PILs have been filed at the behest of a rival businessman”. It said that there is a need for restrain on the part of the public interest litigants when they move Courts. The Courts should also be cautious and selective in accepting PILs.

“A person acting bona fide and having sufficient interest in the proceeding of PIL will alone have locus standi and can approach the Court to wipe out violation of fundamental rights and genuine infraction of statutory provisions, but not for personal gain or private profit or political motive or any oblique consideration”, the bench ruled.