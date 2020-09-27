Five killed in road mishaps

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR/ANGUL: Around five persons were killed in separate accidents across Ganjam and Angul districts on Saturday. Two persons died and another injured seriously when two trucks collided on NH-16 at Haladiapadar chowk in Berhampur.

Police said both the trucks were headed towards Andhra and the one truck while trying to overtake the other, hit it. Three including the driver were critically injured and rushed to MKCGMCH. However, doctors declared two of them brought dead.

While the deceased could not be identified, the truck had a registration number of Tamil Nadu. Local police informed their Tamil Nadu counterparts about the mishap and asked them to identify the deceased.

Similarly, three persons were killed in two separate accidents under Jarapara police limits in Angul district.

The first accident occurred on Jarapara-Chhendipda road at about 10 am when the motorcycle in which two youths were travelling, collided head-on with a truck coming from Jarapara side. They died on the spot while the truck driver fled leaving his vehicle behind. Hours later in the noon, another mishap occurred on NH-55 near the local police station when one truck hit another from behind at Sanhemsar. Driver of a truck died on the spot. A case has been registered.