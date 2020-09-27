STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Five killed in road mishaps

Around five persons were killed in separate accidents across Ganjam and Angul districts on Saturday.

Published: 27th September 2020 08:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th September 2020 08:31 AM   |  A+A-

Road accident

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR/ANGUL: Around five persons were killed in separate accidents across Ganjam and Angul districts on Saturday. Two persons died and another injured seriously when two trucks collided on NH-16 at Haladiapadar chowk in Berhampur. 

Police said both the trucks were headed towards Andhra and the one truck while trying to overtake the other, hit it. Three including the driver were critically injured and rushed to MKCGMCH. However, doctors declared two of them brought dead. 

While the deceased could not be identified, the truck had a registration number of Tamil Nadu. Local police informed their Tamil Nadu counterparts about the mishap and asked them to identify the deceased.
Similarly, three persons were killed in two separate accidents under Jarapara police limits in Angul district. 

The first accident occurred on Jarapara-Chhendipda road at about 10 am when the motorcycle in which two youths were travelling, collided head-on with a truck coming from Jarapara side. They died on the spot while the truck driver fled leaving his vehicle behind. Hours later in the noon, another mishap occurred on NH-55 near the local police station when one truck hit another from behind at Sanhemsar. Driver of a truck died on the spot. A case has been registered.

More from Odisha.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
accidents
India Matters
Souparnika Nair
Meet Souparnika Nair, the 10-year-old singing sensation who has wowed Britain and AR Rahman
Serum Institute CEO Adar Poonawalla (Photo | PTI)
Will Centre have Rs 80,000 crore to spend for Covid vaccine: Serum Institute CEO
Image for representational purpose
82 per cent taxpayers harassed for TDS mismatch: CAG
Small minds try to re-make history

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
SP Balasubrahmanyam (File Photo | EPS)
"Wish we had more time with each other": Kamal Haasan mourns SPB
(Photo | EPS)
RIP SPB: Singer SP Balasubrahmanyam laid to rest with full police honour
Gallery
Dominated by entertainment icons across the globe, the survey conducted by the London-based public opinion data analytics website also included writer Sudha Murty from India.
Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone among 'World's most admired women 2020' list released by YouGov
Virat Kohli and Shahrukh Khan were among the four Indians who made it to the twenty-strong list of world's most admired men for the year 2020 released by YouGov. (Photos | Agencies)
Barack Obama is 'World's most admired man 2020'; PM Modi, Cristiano Ronaldo in top 10. Full list
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp