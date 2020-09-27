Four families evicted for coal mine

By Express News Service

TALCHER: Four families of Nathagana were evicted by colliery authorities with the help of police for expansion of the Balram coalmine, on Saturday. According to the general manager of the colliery PB Reddy, the eviction was necessary for expansion of the coal mine.

The land was acquired by the coal company several years back and all the benefits of rehabilitation and resettlement were given to the affected families. Three of the four families also got company quarters for residential purpose.

The fourth one has been given accommodation in a rented house in the nearby village. The evicted families, however, said they are yet to draw the compensation amount sanctioned by the company. Opposing the eviction, they said they will approach the State Government in this regard.