Infant branded in Mayurbhanj village

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: In a shocking incident, a one-month-old infant was branded with hot iron to cure her of stomach infection and remove black spots from her body. The incident occurred in Tikarpada village within Khunta police limits.

The infant’s father Mochiram Murmu (35) had branded her with hot iron on her stomach just 10 days after her birth. He later took the infant, after she fell ill, to the sub-divisional hospital and told the doctor that it is a common practice among the tribal community to brand newborns with hot iron to cure any ailment.

The doctor, upon examining the infant found that the burn injuries on her body had almost healed but the black spots were visible. But as the infant was suffering from fever, the doctor referred her to PRM Medical College and Hospital for treatment. Udala IIC Swarnalata Minz said no complaint has yet been registered with the police in this regard.