Man booked for making fake Covid vaccine in Odisha

BARGARH: A 32-year-old man from Rishida village with Bheden police limits was booked on Friday evening for manufacturing a fake vaccine for Covid-19. During a raid conducted by officials of drug control administration and police, as many as 12 vials of the so-called vaccine were seized from the house of the accused, Prahallad Bishi.

A Class VII dropout, Prahallad was trying to get permission for selling the vaccine in the market. Bargarh drug inspector Sashmita Dehury said, “We came to know from reliable sources that the accused had developed a medicine without obtaining the mandatory licence.

After consulting the SP, we conducted a raid on his house along with Bheden police personnel and officials of Sambalpur drug administration.” The vaccines seized from Prahallad’s house were labelled as ‘Covid-19 Vaccine Coronavirus’. Several label stickers, a few syringes and medicines were also seized during the raid. The accused has not yet been arrested but a case has been registered against him with Bheden police under Drugs and Cosmetics Act.

“We are investigating into the matter. If required, we will send the seized bottles for testing in a laboratory after taking permission from the court,” Dehury said. Official sources said during interrogation, Bishi said he had not sold the medicine to anyone. However, he did not reveal its ingredients. The team, during the raid on his house found some medicines used for treatment of infertility.

The vials, with false licence number, manufacturing and expiry date, were prices at `2,500 each. The label on the vials read ‘Ovu Stop’. Sources said Bishi had made the medicine by mixing Tetanus Toxoid, Cefotaxime Sodium and Castor Oil. Taking to mediapersons, Bishi said his vaccine for Covid-19 is effective for treating the infection. Stating that he had been trying to approach the Collector, CDMO and drug inspector to get the medicine approved, he said, “The medicine I have made is a combination of different allopathic medicines. When administered, it can cure Covid-19.”