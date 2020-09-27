Man dies after car falls into drain in Cuttack

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A man died after his car fell into a drain within Madhupatna police limits in Cuttack on Friday. The deceased, Mandeep Rayet (42) of Andarpur, was returning home when the incident occurred.

According to the police, the accident took place between 7.30 pm and 7.40 pm. Initial investigation suggests that in order to save a buffalo on the road, he took a sharp turn as a result of which, the car fell into Andarpur drain, said a police officer of Madhupatna police station.

On receiving information, two teams of Odisha Fire Service rushed to the spot to carry out rescue operation. While the drain is at least 15 feet from the road, the driver’s side of the car was submerged 3 to 4 feet into the water.

The fire fighters broke the door of the vehicle and took out Rayet. He was declared brought dead at the hospital. Rayet was running a motor spare parts shop in Manguli area. A crane was pressed into service to take out the damaged car out of the drain.