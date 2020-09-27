Mentally challenged man, in chains for 14 yrs, rescued

By Express News Service

PURI: A 32-year-old mentally challenged man, chained in his house for the last 18 years, was rescued by volunteers of a social organisation here on Saturday. The man, Ramchandra Rout had lost his mental balance when he was 14. His mother, Mandi said he had become violent and attacked those around him.

As Mandi, who sells ‘Nirmalya’ in front of Sri Jagannath Temple, could not afford to get her son treated, she tied him in chains. The mother-son duo, who lost their thatched house to cyclone Fani, have been staying in the community hall at Paika Sahi.

Since Mandi does not have a ration card, she could not get any relief from the Government. The lockdown and the closure of the temple dealt a huge blow to her and she lost the means to earn and feed herself and her son. Secretary of ‘Hope is life’ Dinabhanjan Panda said after coming to know of Ramchandra’s plight, he consulted the local social welfare officer and other officials concerned to ensure he is treated for his mental ailment.

Tears rolled down Mandi’s cheeks when the NGO’s volunteers came to take away her son from her. Stating that Lord Jagannath had listened to her prayers, she hoped Ramchandra will get cured and return back to her.