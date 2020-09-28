After recovery, 3,000 police personnel join duty in Odisha

Asish Mehta By

Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Over 3,000 Covid-hit police personnel have resumed duty in Odisha. Their mental strength and willpower have helped them to go back to work immediately after recovering from Covid-19 amid the manpower crisis.

A senior officer of Odisha Police said over 4,000 personnel have been infected so far. Thirty-two personnel have succumbed to the deadly virus. “The infected police personnel were asked to join whenever they feel comfortable and have fully recovered,” he added.

In Bhubaneswar and Cuttack, where the virus surge is on, about 1,500 police personnel have been infected while four have succumbed so far. A senior officer posted in Bhubaneswar rejoined duty last week and pointed out that he faced severe weakness while undergoing treatment in a hospital here. “I decided to rejoin after feeling better and also because many officers have been infected and are under isolation,” he said.

An inspector, who was admitted to a dedicated Covid hospital, reported for work on Sunday to facilitate public services. “I was feeling weak and at times gasping for breath. However, my health condition has significantly improved and I am ready to perform my duties,” he said.

A senior police officer of Commissionerate Police said the personnel experiencing fatigue and breathlessness are being instructed to go for further evaluation. “Police hospital doctors are advising them what kind breathing exercises they should follow to fully recover their lungs,” he added.

A constable in Ganjam was put on ventilator in a hospital in Berhampur for about 10 days and he received two plasmas during treatment. “At one point of time, doctors felt I had slim chances of survival. I developed pneumonia, chest pain and breathing problems during treatment,” said the constable. Arranging plasma for him was also difficult as his blood group is AB negative. “But I recovered, discharged from hospital on August 30 and rejoined duty on September 14,” he added.

A sub-inspector posted in Ganjam developed high fever following which he was referred to a hospital in Berhampur. “I was discharged on August 18 and was feeling weak and short of breath while walking. I rejoined on September 18 and now I am able to perform my duties without any problem,” he said.

