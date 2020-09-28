STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BJD MLA spills beans on Covid management

Senior BJP legislator Jayanarayan Mishra said not only the BJD legislator but everyone in Odisha will say that Covid management of the Government is a total failure.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Discontentment in the ruling BJD over mismanagement of the Covid-19 situation by Odisha Government has spilled into the open with a party legislator Umakant Samantray supporting the Opposition on the issue.

The Opposition’s allegation of gross mismanagement in treatment of Covid-19 patients in Odisha is not entirely wrong, the ruling BJD legislator said and added that the Government should increase the number of ICU beds and set up more dedicated hospitals. 

“I agree with the allegations of the Opposition that compared to the rise in number of Covid patients in the State, the ICU beds in the dedicated hospitals are much less,” he said and added that non-Covid patients are not being provided with proper treatment in hospitals.Samantray also found fault with the Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana (BSKY) cards. 

“The fact remains that the poor people are not getting the benefits of BSKY in leading private hospitals who are not accepting the cards as the State Government has not signed MoU with them. We will raise this issue in the Assembly and draw the attention of the Chief Minister and Health Minister,” he said.

Opposition Congress and BJP soon picked up the issue. Congress whip in the Assembly Tara Prasad Bahinipati thanked the BJD MLA for admitting the truth about the failure in Covid management by the Government. 

Bahinipati, however, warned Samantray about Government action against him for telling the truth. “Samantray should be prepared to face action for telling the truth,” he said.

Senior BJP legislator Jayanarayan Mishra said not only the BJD legislator but everyone in Odisha will say that Covid management of the Government is a total failure. “What steps the Government has taken at the panchayat level? While the Covid patients were kept in the institutional quarantine centres at panchayat level, there was no toilet facility for them,” he said.

Referring to the treatment of positive patients in private hospitals, the BJP leader alleged that these hospitals are looting the people by charging `50,000 from each patient every day.  “How many people have the capacity to pay this hefty amount? Where is  5T? I had said in the Assembly that 5T is only a farce and now has been proved,” he said.

