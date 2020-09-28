Braving Covid fears, 2,700 students appear for JEE-Advanced

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Around 2,700 students appeared for the Joint Entrance Examination (Advanced) 2020 in the State amid strict Covid-19 norms on Sunday.The exam, conducted by IIT Delhi in the computer-based test (CBT) mode, was held in two shifts from 9 am to 12 noon and 2 pm to 5 pm in 18 different centres of Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Berhampur, Sambalpur and Rourkela. For the first time, IIT-Bhubaneswar was engaged to organise and monitor the test in Odisha. IIT-Kharagpur was used to organise the exam earlier in the State.

“The exam was conducted smoothly with all safety and social distancing protocol in place as per guidelines issued by Ministry of Health,” said IIT-BBS Registrar Subodh Kumar. Apart from coordinating for the exams, IIT-BBS also had an examination centre on its campus for the test this year. Around 30 students appeared for the test on IIT-BBS campus.

The institute had also installed a disinfectant tunnel, developed by its students and faculties of School of Mechanical Sciences, for sanitisation. Apart from social distancing measures, body temperature of students were checked and there was provision of isolation room for those having high temperature, fever or any other symptoms.

Officials dealing with the exam said adequate arrangements were made for safety of students in centres located in other towns of the State. As many as 240 students appeared for the three-hour online test at Padmanave College of Engineering (PCE) in Rourkela.

PCE Principal Abu Saleh informed that 250 students, who had qualified in JEE (Mains) were supposed to appear but 240 took the test. He said all Covid measures were followed as per the Government guidelines and the test went smoothly.

An examinee Ayush Gupta said unlike the three-hour test of JEE (Mains), he had to wear mask for six hours and felt uneasy. He, however, said it was necessary for safety reasons in view of the prevailing pandemic situation.

More than 1.6 lakh students appeared the test in 1,150 centres spread over 222 cities across the country with strict adherence to Covid-19 guidelines for admission into 23 IITs. While the results will be declared on October 5, the allotment of seats will begin from October 6 and complete by November 9.

