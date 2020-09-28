Coronavirus cases come down as tests reduced

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Khurda, Cuttack, Puri and Angul districts continued to struggle with the rise in coronavirus cases even as the new infections dropped below 4,000 in the last 24 hours. Of the 3,922 new cases, 2,309 were in quarantine and 1,613 local cases without any known source of infection. With this, the tally rose to 2,09,374.

There was around 10 per cent drop in new infection as compared to Friday when Odisha recorded its highest single-day spike of 4,356 cases. The cases came down after remaining over 4000 for consecutively 11 days due to reduced tests. As many as 49,049 samples were tested on Saturday against 53,534 tests on Friday.

While 14 districts registered more than 100 cases, Keonjhar and Angul reported their highest single-day spike with 212 and 200 cases respectively. Among other worst hit districts, 818 cases were from Khurda, 380 from Cuttack, 184 from Puri, 154 from Bargarh and 149 from Mayurbhanj.

Meanwhile, 14 more patients, including three each from Khurda and Cuttack, two each from Jajpur and Kendrapara and one each from Balangir, Dhenkanal, Gajapati and Sonepur succumbed to the disease taking the death toll to 850. However, 3,378 patients recovered from 30 districts bringing down the active cases to 34,953. So far, 1,73,571 patients have recovered.