Forest department mum on Budharaja forest slum eviction

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Even as the Forest department had planned to evict slum dwellers of Ramgarh, located inside Budharaja reserve forest in the city in October last year, no step has yet been taken in this regard. The department had conducted preliminary work to evict the slum but has since been mum over the issue. The Ramgarh slum began with a few thatched houses in the late 70s. It gradually expanded and the thatched houses were converted into houses with asbestos and RCC roof.

Earlier in April, 2014, the Forest department had undertaken a survey to identify encroachers residing inside the reserve forest. However, the department had failed to initiate any further step to evict them. The survey revealed 252 houses were constructed inside the forest. The name of around 700 of the encroachers had been enrolled in the electoral rolls and the majority of the 252 households had access to electricity and water supply.

The department had planned to move WESCO and Public Health Engineering Organisation (PHEO) seeking explanation on providing electricity and water connections inside the forest which is illegal.

Deriving its name from the Bollywood blockbuster Sholay, the Ramgarh slum has choked natural water channels of the Budharaja hill posing grave risk of a landslide and damage to ecosystem. Once spread over 133 acres, the reserve forest, in the heart of the city has now been reduced to around 75 acre due to encroachment.

The forest is a tourist destination and has a temple of Lord Shiva. It has a motorable road to its top from where people can get a bird’s eye view of the city. The Public Works department is also developing the hilltop by constructing amenities.

DFO, Sambalpur Forest Division Sanjeet Kumar said the Forest department has already filed cases against the encroachers in the court of SDJM, Sambalpur and further steps on evicting the slum will be taken as per the decision of the court.