Gopalpur beach closed for visitors

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Gopalpur beach has been made out of bounds for visitors by the district administration as people defied the Covid-19 protocols. The decision was taken after visitors in large numbers were seen thronging the beach, especially on weekends, without wearing masks and violating social distancing norms. The beach was opened for visitors in the first week of this month.

Earlier on the day, Ganjam Collector Vijay Amruta Kulange stressed the need to keep the beach clean. He participated in cleanliness drive at the beach along with other officials as part of World Tourism Day celebrations.

Thanking people of Ganjam for their contribution in bringing down the number of Covid-19 cases in the district, he said precautionary measures must always be followed. Kulange said cultural programmes would soon be organised at the beach.

The programme ended at 3 pm and the locals who had gathered at the site were asked to return. Those who violated the norms were penalised. Sources said fine of `1,200 was collected from the violators who did not wear masks.

World Tourism Day, a gloomy affair in Dhenkanal

Dhenkanal: With places of tourist attraction remaining closed across the district, the World Tourism Day brought little cheer to those associated with the industry. Traders and artisans who made a living selling their products to visitors are waiting for temples and other attractions to open. A dokra artisan Simarani Nayak said he used to sell dokra products at Kapilash and Saptasajya. “But tourists tourists have stopped visiting these places in the wake of the Covid Pandemic. It has affected our livelihood,” he said. Meanwhile, the Kapilash zoological park is likely to open in the first week of next month . Before it is opened, ground work is on for enforcement of Covid guidelines. DFO Prakash Chand Gogineni said he has sought permission for opening the park and it is likely to open for public by the first week of October.