STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Gopalpur beach closed for visitors

Gopalpur beach has been made out of bounds for visitors by the district administration as people defied the Covid-19 protocols.

Published: 28th September 2020 09:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th September 2020 09:54 AM   |  A+A-

Volunteers cleaning Gopalpur beach on Sunday | Express

Volunteers cleaning Gopalpur beach on Sunday | Express

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Gopalpur beach has been made out of bounds for visitors by the district administration as people defied the Covid-19 protocols. The decision was taken after visitors in large numbers were seen thronging the beach, especially on weekends, without wearing masks and violating social distancing norms. The beach was opened for visitors in the first week of this month. 

Earlier on the day, Ganjam Collector Vijay Amruta Kulange stressed the need to keep the beach clean. He participated in cleanliness drive at the beach along with other officials as part of World Tourism Day celebrations. 

Thanking people of Ganjam for their contribution in bringing down the number of Covid-19 cases in the district, he said precautionary measures must always be followed. Kulange said cultural programmes would soon be organised at the beach. 

The programme ended at 3 pm and the locals who had gathered at the site were asked to return. Those who violated the norms were penalised. Sources said fine of `1,200 was collected from the violators who did not wear masks. 

World Tourism Day, a gloomy affair in Dhenkanal

Dhenkanal: With places of tourist attraction remaining closed across the district, the World Tourism Day brought little cheer to those associated with the industry. Traders and artisans who made a living selling their products to visitors are waiting for temples and other attractions to open. A dokra artisan Simarani Nayak said he used to sell dokra products at Kapilash and  Saptasajya. “But  tourists tourists have stopped visiting these places in the wake of the Covid Pandemic. It has affected our livelihood,” he said. Meanwhile, the Kapilash zoological park is likely to open in the first week of next month . Before it is opened, ground work is on for enforcement of Covid guidelines. DFO Prakash Chand Gogineni said he has sought permission for opening the park and it is likely to open for public by the first week of October.  

More from Odisha.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Gopalpur beach
India Matters
Rahul Tewatia of Rajasthan Royals. (Photo | IPL)
IPL 2020: How Rahul Tewatia provided Rajasthan Royals their Moneyball moment
A deceased being buried as per COVID-19 protocols. (File Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Covid funerals in open spaces worry locals in Odisha's Jagatsinhhpur district
A person gets himself tested for coronavirus. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
COVID-19: Mobile medical facility for every slum in Chhattisgarh
Armenia and Azerbaijan, two ex-Soviet republics in the Caucasus, are locked in a decades-long territorial dispute with deadly fighting erupting Sunday. Here are the key issues surrounding their conflict. (Photos | AFP)
Armenia- Azerbaijan conflict explained: Why the former Soviet Republics are at the brink of war and why is Turkey involved?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
SP Charan during the press meet in Chennnai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Hospital refused to accept remaining payment after father's death, says SPB's son Charan
Traders at Koyembedu vegetable market on the first day of its reopening on Monday (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
WATCH | A bustling Koyambedu market in Chennai, after five months
Gallery
Armenia and Azerbaijan, two ex-Soviet republics in the Caucasus, are locked in a decades-long territorial dispute with deadly fighting erupting Sunday. Here are the key issues surrounding their conflict. (Photos | AFP)
Armenia- Azerbaijan conflict explained: Why the former Soviet Republics are at the brink of war and why is Turkey involved?
Dominated by entertainment icons across the globe, the survey conducted by the London-based public opinion data analytics website also included writer Sudha Murty from India.
Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone among 'World's most admired women 2020' list released by YouGov
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp