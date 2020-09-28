STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Monsoon likely to withdraw from Odisha in October second week

Meanwhile, the met office has forecast light to moderate rain or thundershower activity at some places in the State till October 2.

Monsoon

Image used for representational purpose. (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Conditions are likely to become favourable for withdrawal of south-west monsoon from west Rajasthan and adjoining areas in next 24 hours. The monsoon withdrawal in Odisha is likely to take place in the second week of October, forecast the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday.

“South-west monsoon normally withdraws from the State in the second week of October. Rainfall activity is expected to reduce after the first week of next month,” said Bhubaneswar Meteorological Scientist Umasankar Das.The anti-cyclonic circulation over west Rajasthan has strengthened and it will support the monsoon’s withdrawal from the remaining parts of the country.

Odisha has received 1,131.8 mm rainfall between June and September 27, which is only 1 per cent (pc) less than the State’s average during the period. Malkangiri has received 1,727.9 pc rainfall in the last four months, which is 44 pc surplus than the district’s recorded average rains.

Similarly, Jharsuguda has received 1,446.3 mm rainfall, 26 pc more than its average between June and September 27. However, four districts - Khurda, Puri, Balasore and Gajapati - have recorded deficit rainfall during the period.

