Odisha to be slum-free in three years: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik

BHUBANESHWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday announced that all slums in the State will be converted into Adarsh (ideal) colonies within the next three years.Launching the stage II of JAGA Mission, Naveen said the process will start immediately in 1,000 slums and then scaled up to cover every slum in the State. Odisha will be made slum-free in the next three years, he said.

The slum upgradation and de-listing initiative aims at improving the living conditions of 18 lakh slum dwellers by providing them with piped water supply, paved roads, storm water drains, street lights, sanitation, household electricity, community spaces and recreational areas.

On the occasion, the Chief Minister initiated the second phase of distribution of land entitlement certificates (LECs) from Balasore through video conference. This will benefit 1.05 lakh families in the entire State.

Distribution of LECs has come ahead of the by-poll to the Balasore Assembly constituency which is likely to be announced by the Election Commission of India (ECI) soon. About 2,054 persons of 41 slums of Balasore were provided LECs.

The State Government had earlier distributed LECs to around 60,000 slum dwellers. During the next three months more than 1.65 lakh people will be provided LECs. The initiative will benefit 4.5 lakh people, he said. He also dedicated 116 Parichay buildings, the multi-purpose community centres in the slums. Another 400 such community centres are under construction. These will act as the social lifeline of the slum communities, he said.

An MoU was signed between the Housing and Urban Development department and Delhi-based Centre for Policy Research (CPR). The CPR will be the knowledge partner for the implementation of the project.

Stating that Odisha is putting up a brave fight against the Covid-19 pandemic, the Chief Minister said that the upgradation initiative will enhance the collective resilience of the slum dwellers by improving their lives and livelihoods.

Housing and Urban Development Minister Pratap Jena said that with the launch of the initiative, slum dwellers will also get all the benefits available to people in other areas of the urban centres.