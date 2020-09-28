STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Protest, road blockade in Baripada

The agitators blocked the Baripada-Kostha road for several hours as they demanded immediate end to cremation of infected people near the residential area over safety concerns.

Published: 28th September 2020 10:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th September 2020 10:01 AM   |  A+A-

Locals protesting cremation of deceased Covid-19 patients at Mahila Khadan in Baripada town on Sunday | Express

Locals protesting cremation of deceased Covid-19 patients at Mahila Khadan in Baripada town on Sunday | Express

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: As the stigma and dread associated with coronavirus continues to prevail, cremation of deceased Covid-19 patients near human habitations has evoked opposition from locals. On Sunday, hundreds of residents of Ward No-22 of Baripada Municipality and Indapahi village within Laxmiposi panchayat halted and vandalised a Mahaprayan vehicle in front of Mahila Khadan here. 

The agitators blocked the Baripada-Kostha road for several hours as they demanded immediate end to cremation of infected people near the residential area over safety concerns.Sources said, members of two self-help-groups (SHGs) who work in the septage treatment plant close to Mahila Khadan also took part in the agitation citing that the stench of the burnt bodies entered their workplaces and made it unbearable for them.

The enraged protestors detained the vehicle carrying the body of a Covid patient and damaged its front and rear windows forcing the driver to steer away from the crematorium. This not only held up the cremation from 12.20 pm till 6 pm, the road blockade disrupted traffic movement until SP Parmar Smit Parshottamdas and other officials intervened. The protest was called off after assurance that the latter would take up the matter with the Collector.

The outrage came after the district administration failed to meet the locals’ demands to cremate Covid-infected bodies at Mahila Khadan - in vicinity of Raghunathpur - only at night. Despite the Collector’s assurance on Thursday, around six to seven bodies have been cremated in last two days, and that too in the presence of police personnel. Meanwhile, Collector Vineet Bharadwaj has reassured that the issue will be addressed at the earliest.

More from Odisha.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Protest Baripada
India Matters
Rahul Tewatia of Rajasthan Royals. (Photo | IPL)
IPL 2020: How Rahul Tewatia provided Rajasthan Royals their Moneyball moment
A deceased being buried as per COVID-19 protocols. (File Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Covid funerals in open spaces worry locals in Odisha's Jagatsinhhpur district
A person gets himself tested for coronavirus. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
COVID-19: Mobile medical facility for every slum in Chhattisgarh
Armenia and Azerbaijan, two ex-Soviet republics in the Caucasus, are locked in a decades-long territorial dispute with deadly fighting erupting Sunday. Here are the key issues surrounding their conflict. (Photos | AFP)
Armenia- Azerbaijan conflict explained: Why the former Soviet Republics are at the brink of war and why is Turkey involved?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
SP Charan during the press meet in Chennnai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Hospital refused to accept remaining payment after father's death, says SPB's son Charan
Traders at Koyembedu vegetable market on the first day of its reopening on Monday (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
WATCH | A bustling Koyambedu market in Chennai, after five months
Gallery
Armenia and Azerbaijan, two ex-Soviet republics in the Caucasus, are locked in a decades-long territorial dispute with deadly fighting erupting Sunday. Here are the key issues surrounding their conflict. (Photos | AFP)
Armenia- Azerbaijan conflict explained: Why the former Soviet Republics are at the brink of war and why is Turkey involved?
Dominated by entertainment icons across the globe, the survey conducted by the London-based public opinion data analytics website also included writer Sudha Murty from India.
Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone among 'World's most admired women 2020' list released by YouGov
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp