Tusker electrocuted in Odisha

By Express News Service

DHENKANAL: A tusker was electrocuted on Friday after it came in contact with a live wire trap allegedly laid by a farmer near Patharakhamba village in Parjang under Kamakshyanagar (west) range of Hindol forest range. Police arrested one Bairagi Biswal and produced him in the JMFC court on Saturday. But as he was found infected with coronavirus, the court had to release him for treatment.

Forest officials said apart from farmers of the block, poachers are laying live wires and nets on agricultural land to prevent entry of elephants and other wild animals. Forest department had arrested three poachers last week. Recently, a poacher was electrocuted after coming in contact with the live wire in a farm under Hindol range.

DFO Prakash Chand Gogineni said an operation will be launched in the block with help of district administration to remove all live wires and nets from the crop lands. Sarpanchs of panchayats will be asked to sensitise farmers. “We have engaged five vehicles for patrolling and removing nets from crop lands”, he said.Photo: Carcass of a tusker that was electrocuted in a farm land near Patharakhamba village on Friday .

