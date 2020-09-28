STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Varsity ordinance right step, says HE Minister Arun Sahoo

Agriculture and Farmers Empowerment Minister Arun Sahoo

Odisha Higher Education Minister Arun Sahoo (Photo| Facebook/ Arun Sahoo)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Amidst controversy over the Odisha University (Amendment) Ordinance 2020, Higher Education Minister Arun Sahoo on Sunday said promulgation of the law is a historic step directed at bringing reforms in State-run universities. It would strengthen the universities and raise administrative efficiency without diluting the autonomy of the institutions, he told a webinar. 

Speaking on the occasion, Higher Education secretary Saswat Mishra said as far as inclusion of a State Government representative in the VC search committee is concerned, 10 other states in the country follow the procedure and in Gujarat, its Government appoints VC. 

“Odisha Government is not doing anything outside the rule book for appointment of VCs and has no role to play in the process”, he said, adding that the Chancellor’s power has in no way been curtailed in the process. 

However, former VCs Prafulla Mishra and Jayanta Mohapatra said earlier the Chancellor had the liberty of even appointing Justices as chairmen of the search panel which has now been limited to either a former secretary of Odisha Government or Government of India as Chancellor’s representative.

The house also discussed appointment of university teachers through Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC). Giving examples of Bihar and Jharkhand Governments which have formed State University Selection Committee for appointment of teachers, the Secretary said the OPSC is a constitutional body which is capable to making the appointments. 

However, the academicians raised objection saying that none of the universities in Bihar and Jharkhand including the Patna University from which Utkal University was born in 1936, have A grade in NAAC. Even the Patna University has a B grade whereas Utkal University has A grade. “So, there is no comparison between Bihar/Jharkhand and Odisha”, said Mohapatra. 

Academicians also raised the issue of abolishing the Senate and handing over its powers to a 21-member Syndicate. The former VCs said the Higher Education department should consider reducing the number of members in Syndicate to 11 or 13. “A Syndicate should meet every month but only in presence of all the members. And it is impossible for all the 21 members to remain present at one day”, they said.

The Minister assured to look into the demands and said another round of meeting will be held to look into various provisions of the ordinance.   

