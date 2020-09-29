BJD to form panel to study contentious legislations

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: As opposition to the contentious new farm laws mount in the country, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday announced that the BJD will form a committee comprising MPs, MLAs and farmers’ leaders to study the provisions of the legislations.

Addressing the BJD Legislature Party (BJDLP) meeting on the eve of the Monsoon session of the Assembly, the Chief Minister, assured that farmers’ welfare will be paramount in any intervention to be made by the Odisha Government in the matter.

Stating that BJD is in favour of any initiative that will bring prosperity in the lives of the farmers, Naveen said that the regional party will continue its fight for the implementation of the MS Swaminathan committee recommendations. “This will really help the farmers at large,” he said and added that in both houses of the Parliament, BJD raised its concerns regarding protection of interest of the farmers and suggested close scrutiny of the Bills by a Select committee.

The Parliament recently passed three farm bills - the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill, the Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill. The Bills have gained assent of President Ramnath Kovind to become laws.

Referring to the New Education Policy too, the Chief Minister said that his party has formed a committee to go through all aspects and come up with findings after discussing with various stakeholders. Naveen said Odisha is the first State in the country to be formed on linguistic basis.

The Government will protect and promote the mother tongue Odia, whether through the NEP or any other intervention of the Centre. “Promotion of mother tongue and impact on the rural students will be important criteria to evaluate the NEP,” he said.

Stating that electricity consumption has reached pre-Covid times, signalling that industrial and other business activities have picked up, the Chief Minister said the Government has set a target to provide 20 crore mandays under the MGNREGS.

“Our focus will be on lending to farmers, women SHGs and MSMEs to further kickstart the economy,” he said.The Chief Minister paid tributes to the frontline workers who have fallen victim to Covid-19 said the State is proud of the frontline Covid warriors.

He announced that the BJD will launch a month-long awareness campaign from the Gandhi Jayanti to sensitise people on use of mask, hand washing and maintaining social distance.