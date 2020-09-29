STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Elephant carcass found

The carcass of an elephant was found inside Mathakhai reserve forest on the outskirts of Balangir town on Monday. 

By Express News Service

BALANGIR: The carcass of an elephant was found inside Mathakhai reserve forest on the outskirts of Balangir town on Monday.The body was spotted by a few residents of Ratakhandi village who informed forest personnel. A team of officials led by DFO Sameer Satapathy rushed to the spot and examined the carcass. Satapathy said the death of the elephant was not caused by electrocution or poaching. “As both the tusks of the elephant are intact and there are no injury marks on its body, we believe the death may have been due to old age or illness,” he said, adding a herd comprising 12 elephants had been roaming the area a day earlier. A team of veterinary doctors have collected samples from the carcass for examination. 

