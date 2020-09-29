Elephant carcass found

BALANGIR: The carcass of an elephant was found inside Mathakhai reserve forest on the outskirts of Balangir town on Monday.The body was spotted by a few residents of Ratakhandi village who informed forest personnel. A team of officials led by DFO Sameer Satapathy rushed to the spot and examined the carcass. Satapathy said the death of the elephant was not caused by electrocution or poaching. “As both the tusks of the elephant are intact and there are no injury marks on its body, we believe the death may have been due to old age or illness,” he said, adding a herd comprising 12 elephants had been roaming the area a day earlier. A team of veterinary doctors have collected samples from the carcass for examination.
Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
US elections 2020: Biden releases latest tax returns hours before Trump debate
YouTube star arrested for using abusive language about women
Drug issue won't be solved by questioning few famous people: Sule
Protests against eight-lane expressway to intensify in Tamil Nadu
Sunrisers Hyderad back in business with first win in IPL 2020, beat Delhi Capitals by 15
Mitchell Marsh's scans lost in UAE, cricketer in dark about extent of injury