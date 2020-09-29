STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Four of family held for murder in Odisha

Last year, Santosh had a love marriage with Mamata Sethi who belonged to the same village and had relocated to Ramachandi village in Khurda.

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: Bari police on Monday arrested four members of a family in Anyaspur village under Bari block on charge of murder. Babaji Sethy, his wife Mahuli and sons Malay and Basant have been accused of  killing elder son Santosh’s father in-law. 

Last year, Santosh had a love marriage with Mamata Sethi who belonged to the same village and had relocated to Ramachandi village in Khurda. Few months later, as their fights grew, they decided to return to their native village. On September 20, while they were returning, Santosh left Mamata stranded at Bari market on pretext of buying sweets for home. When he didn’t return for several hours, Mamata went to her in-laws’ house but wasn’t allowed to enter following which she approached police.

She was allowed entry after police intervention but as soon as the latter left, Babaji, Mahuli, Basant and Malay assauled Mamata. The woman shared the ordeal with her parents. When her father Kalandi Sethy visited her in-laws and protested the assault on her, all the four accused attacked Kalandi with sharp weapons, leaving him grievously injured. He was rushed to the local CHC and then SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack, but succumbed on way.

