STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Kusum Tete urges government to shift general meeting on Vedanta expansion

She said around 5 million tonnes of toxic ash poured out and damaged paddy crops on 100 acres of land before flowing into river.

Published: 29th September 2020 08:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th September 2020 08:57 AM   |  A+A-

Sundargarh BJP MLA Kusum Tete| Express

Sundargarh BJP MLA Kusum Tete| Express

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Sundargarh BJP MLA Kusum Tete has requested the State Government to defer the date fixed by Odisha State Pollution Control Board (OSPCB) for a general meeting on capacity expansion of Vedanta smelter plant at Jharsuguda.

Writing to Chief Secretary and Chairman of the State Pollution Control Board Asit Tripathy, the BJP lawmaker said it would not possible for her to attend the meeting scheduled to be held on September 30 in view of the shutdown imposed in Jharsuguda and adjoining areas from September 26 to October 3 due to rise of Covid cases in the region.

As environment impact assessment (EIA) for the proposed expansion is one of the agenda of the meeting, Tete suggested that the job should be entrusted to a reputed engineering college like Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) or National Institute of Technology (NIT) for proper assessment.

Alleging serious negligence by Vedanta Limited in the management of ash pond, the BJP legislator said, “The ash management of the captive power plants of the company is being done in a haphazard manner and its impact has serious consequences to the environment, agricultural land as well as rivers of both Jharsuguda and Sundargarh districts.”

A BJP fact finding team which visited the affected areas recently saw the adverse impact of the ash pond breach in August 2017 causing extensive damage to crops besides, creating health hazards in the nearby locality. Tete was one of the members of the team.

She said around 5 million tonnes of toxic ash poured out and damaged paddy crops on 100 acres of land before flowing into river.

She requested the Chief Secretary to hold the meeting at a suitable date for extensive deliberation of all relevant issues pertaining to project expansion.

Vedanta Limited has proposed to expand its aluminium smelter unit at Jharsuguda from 1.6 million tonne per annum (MTPA) to 1.8 MTPA.

More from Odisha.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
OSPCB Vedanta Kusum Tete
India Matters
Amnesty International (File photo | AP)
Govt's 'witch-hunt' forces Amnesty halt India operations
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
No seats on bus, train; migrant workers return to Surat on flight
Jawaharlal Nehru University (Photo | EPS)
54 per cent JNU scholars may drop out due to lack of study material: Survey
Representational Image. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
TNIE Expressions | We need to get the Covid vaccine right the first time: Prof Gupta

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
For representational purpose.
UP Hathras gangrape survivor dies in Delhi hospital
In the first part of ICMR's serosurvey in 83 districts across the country, 0.73% of the population has been found exposed to COVID-19 infection. (Photo | EPS)
Majority of population still vulnerable to virus, reveals ICMR's 2nd Sero Survey report
Gallery
Armenia and Azerbaijan, two ex-Soviet republics in the Caucasus, are locked in a decades-long territorial dispute with deadly fighting erupting Sunday. Here are the key issues surrounding their conflict. (Photos | AFP)
Armenia- Azerbaijan conflict explained: Why the former Soviet Republics are at the brink of war and why is Turkey involved?
Dominated by entertainment icons across the globe, the survey conducted by the London-based public opinion data analytics website also included writer Sudha Murty from India.
Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone among 'World's most admired women 2020' list released by YouGov
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp