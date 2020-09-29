Odisha government says no to opening of shrines and places of worship

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The State Government on Monday informed the Orissa High Court that it was not in favour of opening religious shrines and places of worship for public in view of the continuing Covid-19 pandemic. Filing a counter affidavit to a petition, filed by one Jayant Kumar Bal of Cuttack, challenging the restrictions on opening religious places, the Government claimed that it was in the best position to judge the Covid-19 situation in the State.

“Keeping in mind the increasing number of cases in the State, it has been decided to impose the restrictions. It is humbly submitted that relaxation of restrictions in other states may not be considered as relevant to the situation vis a vis Odisha,” the Government submitted. In the affidavit, Law department under secretary Dasmat Marndi said, “Despite deployment of security personnel, maintain social distancing inside the temple premises, especially in the Garva Gruha (sanctum sanctorum), will be extremely difficult as almost all temples have narrow passages leading to the sanctum sanctorum”.

There are thousands of temples across the State. Every village has at least one temple. Deploying police personnel simultaneously at all temples will be extremely difficult as the State police force is already overburdened with Covid-19 duties in addition to maintenance of law and order, Marndi added. “The opening of religious places and congregations cannot be ordered to be relaxed on the analogy of the opening of business establishments such as malls, fitness centres, gyms, liquor shops, etc. as the latter are essential to ensure the livelihood of the employees of the establishments”, he stated.

‘The object sought to be achieved is that people should not gather in religious places to control the spread of coronavirus. The guidelines have been issued strictly in conformity with the Disaster Management Act, 2005”, the Law department official added. The bench of Chief Justice Mohammad Rafiq and Justice BR Sarangi adjourned the case to after one week for hearing.