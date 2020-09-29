Odisha: Original certificate not mandatory for plus III admission

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Considering the problem faced by students in submitting their original certificates due to Covid-19 pandemic, the State Government on Monday asked the degree colleges to allow them for Plus III admission with downloaded mark sheets and undertaking.

Issuing an order to this effect, the Higher Education department said the Covid crisis has caused disruption in supplying of original certificates, mark sheets, migration and other such certificates to students who have cleared Plus II exams recently.

As students will not be able to produce original certificates for verification at the time of admission, the colleges and universities have been asked to accept the self-attested downloaded mark sheets with an undertaking.

The department has made it clear that colleges and universities should not insist the students, passed from CHSE, CBSE, ICSE or any other council or board, to handover their original migration certificate or be debarred from admission for want of any other certificates including caste and PwD.

Students will submit an undertaking to the principal or admission-in-charge of the college to show the original certificates and mark sheets within 12 days from the date of their joining in the first phase admission and five days in the second phase admission. They will also be allowed one month time from the date of admission to submit the migration, caste and PwD certificates. But if the college authorities feel that the downloaded mark sheets or other certificates as forged ones, then they may not allow them for admission.

Besides, parents or guardians will be allowed to report for admission on behalf of students with an undertaking. An official from the department said the colleges have been asked to ensure proper implementation of Covid-19 guidelines.

BJB tops merit list

The department on Monday announced the college wise cut-off marks of different subjects in three streams for Plus III admission. The BJB College here continues to top the list in different subjects including Physics (95%), Chemistry (94.6%), Mathematics (95.7%), Economics (90.5%), Geography (92%), Political Science (91.5%) and Commerce (88.67%). The first phase admission will take place from September 29 to October 2 for the students who are in the first merit list.