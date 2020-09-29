STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha: Original certificate not mandatory for plus III admission

An official from the department said the colleges have been asked to ensure proper implementation of Covid-19 guidelines.

Published: 29th September 2020 08:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th September 2020 08:25 AM   |  A+A-

students, board exam results

Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Considering the problem faced by students in submitting their original certificates due to Covid-19 pandemic, the State Government on Monday asked the degree colleges to allow them for Plus III admission with downloaded mark sheets and undertaking. 

Issuing an order to this effect, the Higher Education department said the Covid crisis has caused disruption in supplying of original certificates, mark sheets, migration and other such certificates to students who have cleared Plus II exams recently. 

As students will not be able to produce original certificates for verification at the time of admission, the colleges and universities have been asked to accept the self-attested downloaded mark sheets with an undertaking. 

The department has made it clear that colleges and universities should not insist the students, passed from CHSE, CBSE, ICSE or any other council or board, to handover their original migration certificate or be debarred from admission for want of any other certificates including caste and PwD.

Students will submit an undertaking to the principal or admission-in-charge of the college to show the original certificates and mark sheets within 12 days from the date of their joining in the first phase admission and five days in the second phase admission. They will also be allowed one month time from the date of admission to submit the migration, caste and PwD certificates. But if the college authorities feel that the downloaded mark sheets or other certificates as forged ones, then they may not allow them for admission.

Besides, parents or guardians will be allowed to report for admission on behalf of students with an undertaking. An official from the department said the colleges have been asked to ensure proper implementation of Covid-19 guidelines.

BJB tops merit list 
The department on Monday announced the college wise cut-off marks of different subjects in three streams for Plus III admission. The BJB College here continues to top the list in different subjects including Physics (95%), Chemistry (94.6%), Mathematics (95.7%), Economics (90.5%), Geography (92%), Political Science (91.5%) and Commerce (88.67%). The first phase admission will take place from September 29 to October 2 for the students who are in the first merit list. 

More from Odisha.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Covid-19 original certificates Plus III
India Matters
Amnesty International (File photo | AP)
Govt's 'witch-hunt' forces Amnesty halt India operations
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
No seats on bus, train; migrant workers return to Surat on flight
Jawaharlal Nehru University (Photo | EPS)
54 per cent JNU scholars may drop out due to lack of study material: Survey
Representational Image. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
TNIE Expressions | We need to get the Covid vaccine right the first time: Prof Gupta

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
For representational purpose.
UP Hathras gangrape survivor dies in Delhi hospital
In the first part of ICMR's serosurvey in 83 districts across the country, 0.73% of the population has been found exposed to COVID-19 infection. (Photo | EPS)
Majority of population still vulnerable to virus, reveals ICMR's 2nd Sero Survey report
Gallery
Armenia and Azerbaijan, two ex-Soviet republics in the Caucasus, are locked in a decades-long territorial dispute with deadly fighting erupting Sunday. Here are the key issues surrounding their conflict. (Photos | AFP)
Armenia- Azerbaijan conflict explained: Why the former Soviet Republics are at the brink of war and why is Turkey involved?
Dominated by entertainment icons across the globe, the survey conducted by the London-based public opinion data analytics website also included writer Sudha Murty from India.
Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone among 'World's most admired women 2020' list released by YouGov
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp